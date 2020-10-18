1/1
Betty Lou Peterson Boomer Edge
BETTY LOU PETERSON BOOMER EDGE Betty Lou Peterson Boomer Edge, age 81, of Wilmington, NC passed away at the home of her daughter in Fayetteville on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Edge; ex-husband, Morris Boomer; and sons, Kenneth and Stephen Boomer. She is known for owning and operating Blown Rite Insulation in Wilmington, NC. Her journey began on October 28, 1938 in a little ole town called Saint Paul's, NC. Betty was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered and never met a stranger. She was always up for an adventure and her favorite place to visit was the mountains, especially Cherokee. She loved to read her bible, praying for and with others, spending time with family, laughing and always wearing a smile on her face. She was a loving and very caring person. Always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her." Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Betty is survived by her daughters, Marcia (Doug) Livingston of Fayetteville and Lacy (Kris) Phillips of Wilmington; sisters, Mary P. Welsh of Lumberton, NC and Joyce A. Maylone of Waynesboro, PA; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her wonderful life will be held at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home, 315 Willow Woods Drive, Wilmington, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00pm. There will be a visitation with the family before the service at 2:00pm. She leaves a legacy of compassion and harmony, showing those that knew her how to lead with the heart. Shared memories and condolences may be sent to the family by selecting Tribute Wall above. Quinn McGowen Funeral Home - Wilmington 910-794-7171

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
02:00 PM
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home
315 Willow Woods Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
(910) 794-7171
1 entry
October 17, 2020
My thoughts and Sympathy to the family!
Martha Edge DeGlandon
Friend
