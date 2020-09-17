1/1
Betty Mae Gurganious McKay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BETTY MAE GURGANIOUS MCKAY Betty Mae Gurganious McKay, age 82 of Leland, NC passed away on Wednesday September 9, 2020. Born February 13, 1938 in Pender Co., NC, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Lillie Mae Gurganious. She is survived by her son Arthur John McKay of Mesa, AZ, granddaughter Alyssa McKay of Mesa, AZ, sister Norean and her husband Donald Lewis of Pender Co., NC. Betty graduated from Long Creek Grady High School in 1959. She was a long time resident of Leland, a dedicated hard worker and a devoted person of faith. It's hard to say goodbye and we wish we had more time with her. Betty will always be remembered as one who asked for so little. May she be at peace in the shelter of God's hands. A family service was held for Betty on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved