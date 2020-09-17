BETTY MAE GURGANIOUS MCKAY Betty Mae Gurganious McKay, age 82 of Leland, NC passed away on Wednesday September 9, 2020. Born February 13, 1938 in Pender Co., NC, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Lillie Mae Gurganious. She is survived by her son Arthur John McKay of Mesa, AZ, granddaughter Alyssa McKay of Mesa, AZ, sister Norean and her husband Donald Lewis of Pender Co., NC. Betty graduated from Long Creek Grady High School in 1959. She was a long time resident of Leland, a dedicated hard worker and a devoted person of faith. It's hard to say goodbye and we wish we had more time with her. Betty will always be remembered as one who asked for so little. May she be at peace in the shelter of God's hands. A family service was held for Betty on Saturday, September 12, 2020.



