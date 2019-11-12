|
|
BETTY MCLENDON BRADLEY Betty McLendon Bradley, 80, of Rock Hill, SC, Passed away on October 25, 2019 at Carolina Gardens in Rock Hill. She was born January 3, 1939 in Burgaw, NC @ Ashton Crossroads, to Robert E. McLendon and Lottie Bradshaw McLendon. Surviving are her two children, Adrian (Vanessa) Casteen of Franklinton, NC and Joanne (Sean) Habron of Chapel Hill, NC, one granddaughter, Gillian Casteen and three grandsons, Ryan, Alex and Carter Habron. Betty was a graduate of New Hanover High School, Class of 57' in Wilmington. She was a longtime resident of Burgaw, Wilmington and Arlington, VA where she was a successful Banking Executive for many years. In retirement she worked as a Communications Professional for the Wilmington, NC Police Department. Betty loved the beach, friends, family and her dogs. She was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother. Our Family would like to offer sincere appreciation to her Care givers & Staff @ Carolina Gardens in Rock Hill, SC & Agape' Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 12, 2019