Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 762-7788
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Harrelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Morgan Harrelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Morgan Harrelson Obituary
BETTY MORGAN HARRELSON Betty Jean Morgan Harrelson, 90, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at New Hanover House. She was born September 6, 1929 in Badin, NC, daughter of the late Coley Grady Morgan and Edna Marks Morgan. Her husband, John H. Harrelson, son, D. John Harrelson, and daughter, Janice Harrelson Estep, preceded her in death. Betty was a very loving person and a life-time member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She is survived by her son-in-law, Robert "Bob" Estep and wife, Evelyn, of Castle Hayne; daughter-in-law, Margaret Harrelson of Florida; grandson, John Harrelson of Florida; granddaughter, Morgan Harrelson of Florida; four great-grandchildren; and a niece, Virginia Osborne of Riegelwood, NC. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Andrews Market Street Chapel with Dr. Donnie Lovette officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the service hour. Interment will follow at Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 423 N. 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -