BETTY MORGAN HARRELSON Betty Jean Morgan Harrelson, 90, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at New Hanover House. She was born September 6, 1929 in Badin, NC, daughter of the late Coley Grady Morgan and Edna Marks Morgan. Her husband, John H. Harrelson, son, D. John Harrelson, and daughter, Janice Harrelson Estep, preceded her in death. Betty was a very loving person and a life-time member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She is survived by her son-in-law, Robert "Bob" Estep and wife, Evelyn, of Castle Hayne; daughter-in-law, Margaret Harrelson of Florida; grandson, John Harrelson of Florida; granddaughter, Morgan Harrelson of Florida; four great-grandchildren; and a niece, Virginia Osborne of Riegelwood, NC. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Andrews Market Street Chapel with Dr. Donnie Lovette officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the service hour. Interment will follow at Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 423 N. 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 15, 2020