BETTY NEAL PHILPOTT REDWINE Betty Philpott Redwine, affectionately known as "Grandma Betty" and "Ms Betty", died on November 16, 2019 in her home in Leland. She was born on May 19, 1937, the daughter of the late Clarence Neal and Lorene "Peggy" Thompson. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Harley and Leon, and her sister, Leona Mae. Her husbands, Oren E. Philpott and Robert G. Redwine, and two grandsons, Aaron Child and Glynn Redwine, Jr. Betty was born and raised in Lawton, Oklahoma. She married a military man and faithfully followed him throughout his twenty year career moving every two years. This developed a love of travel that never went away. E.I. DuPont Manufacturing Plant brought the family to Leland where she worked as a yarn spinning operator before retiring. She had many interests including "collecting". She loved ceramics and focused on making porcelain dolls. She bowled and traveled competing in tournaments. She loved flowers and gardening, along with reading and raising Yorkies. She is survived by her children, Tina (Ronnie) of Leland, Joe (Renee) of Wrightsboro, Teri of Leland. She also has three stepchildren, Glynn Redwine (Carol) of Houston, Texas, Gail Ward of Wilmington, and Randy Redwine (Valerie) of Charlotte, NC. She was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 7 to 8 PM at Andrews Market Street Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with a visitation from 1:00-2:00, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Collins Funeral Home in Bassett, Virginia. Interment will follow on a mountain top in the Mary Lou Stone Cemetery, Henry, Virginia. The family would like to thank Dr. John Belle and his staff in the Leland Office for their kindness and special care. We'd also like to thank Lower Cape Fear Hospice staff for their loving care and support. Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 19, 2019