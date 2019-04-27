|
BETTY PINER MCGLOHON Betty Piner McGlohon went to be with her heavenly father on April 24, 2019, where she was surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Sally English Piner and Archie Henry Piner. Betty is predeceased by three sisters and their husbands-Louise Southerland (Jim) of Chinquapin, NC; Mildred McPherson (Red) of Colonial Heights, VA and Pearl Courtney (Raymond) of Beaufort, NC. Her sister Doris Tosto resides in Burgaw, NC. Also, Betty is predeceased by her sister-in-law Edna Earl Moore, her husband Robert Moore and Doris Tosto's husband Virgil Tosto. In 1952, Betty met Caleb Joseph McGlohon II. Each married the love of their life the same year. They were married 66 years. They have two daughters; June McGlohon Robbins (Red) of Burgaw, NC and Joette McGlohon of Wilmington, NC. Betty loved dearly her two granddaughters, Abby Lee Robbins of Surf City, NC and Molly Jo McGlohon of Atlanta, GA. Betty also loved her many nieces, nephews and cousins. For 26 years she worked as a teacher assistant at Penderlea School. Of all her duties, teaching in the school's reading lab was her favorite. She loved her students and always created an environment that would make her students feel successful and appreciated. Betty and Joe loved Penderlea. She always said that it was a great place to raise her children. Joe liked to point out that Betty put a lot of "class" in the McGlohon family. Many thanks goes to neighbors, friends and family for the many prayers, phone calls, visits and food. Your love will always be remembered. A special thanks to Iris Merritt and Glenda Smith who helped the family keep Betty at home and Lower Cape Fear Hospice who assisted the McGlohon family in Betty's final days. Family requests that, rather than flowers, a donation in her memory be made to the Willarlea Ruritan Club, 552 Garden Road, Willard 28478 or the Potts Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 2453 Crooked Run Road, Willard, NC 28478. The funeral will be on April 27th, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will be at Potts Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 27, 2019