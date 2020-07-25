BETTY RAYE RUMFELT BARBOUR Betty Raye Rumfelt Barbour of Southport, NC peacefully passed on July 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bennie Barbour, as well as daughter Lois Gainey, son James Barbour, son-in-law Tim Gainey, daughter-in-law Yvonne Barbour, grandchildren Jailyn Tingo, Brooke Barrett, and Joshua Johnson. She will be remembered by all for her witty sense of humor and her love for her family. You would always see her with her sun visor on around town, but don't expect her to buckle up while driving. She would tell you, "I don't buckle up locally." We will miss you terribly. Proverbs 31:28- Her children stand and bless her. Her husband praises her.



