1/
BETTY RAYE (RUMFELT) BARBOUR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BETTY RAYE RUMFELT BARBOUR Betty Raye Rumfelt Barbour of Southport, NC peacefully passed on July 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bennie Barbour, as well as daughter Lois Gainey, son James Barbour, son-in-law Tim Gainey, daughter-in-law Yvonne Barbour, grandchildren Jailyn Tingo, Brooke Barrett, and Joshua Johnson. She will be remembered by all for her witty sense of humor and her love for her family. You would always see her with her sun visor on around town, but don't expect her to buckle up while driving. She would tell you, "I don't buckle up locally." We will miss you terribly. Proverbs 31:28- Her children stand and bless her. Her husband praises her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved