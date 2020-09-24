BETTY RUTH PARKER On Monday, September 21st, 2020, Betty Parker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 88. The following is written in memory by her granddaughter. "When I consider my grandmother, affectionately known to us as Grandmama, I realize there is one word that truly encapsulates her legacy. That word is "home." To recall a memory of Betty Parker is to imagine a well-worn biscuit pan placed in the oven or the sound of laughter rising from a beach chair. Everything she loved, everything she desired or dreamed was centered in the home. Betty was a force, and to know her was to laugh with her. I always appreciated how she spoke of her friendships. They, along with her family and faith, were her greatest source of joy. From the love she shared to the table she set, everything was always offered in abundance. Betty Parker was born in 1932 and raised in Wilmington, North Carolina by her now deceased parents, Earle and Gertrude Shipp. With New Hanover High School majorette as one of her shining achievements, a surprise toss of her sparkly baton was always followed by giggles of delight from the grandchildren. At the tender age of 16, Betty met the love of her life — my Grandaddy, Jack Parker. They married on April 15th, 1949 as high school sweethearts. Their 71 years of marriage have been a beautiful example of God's grace, provision, and commitment. My memories will always place this relationship on the highest pedestal, a beacon of affection and warmth. Betty was very active in ministry and spent over 20 years as President of the Esther Class at Pine Valley Baptist Church, a role she deeply cherished. She loved the beach and participating or volunteering at local, Wilmington events. She owned her own wallpapering business, which I believe was also a ministry. It was her way of spreading light, cheer and beauty. My Grandmama is survived by her 4 children; Jerry Parker, Mike Parker, Tamela Newell, and Jimmy Parker. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren; Jennifer Parker, Stephen Parker, Christy Black, Ty Newell, Meagan Hood, Zac Newell, Parker Newell, Hailey Parker, and Jenna Parker. And her 5 great-grandchildren; Scotlyn Newell, Fyn Newell, Caleb Parker, Samuel Parker, and Leah Black. A funeral service will be held at Pine Valley Baptist Church on Saturday, September 26th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be offered to the place Betty Parker spent her life in ministry, Pine Valley Baptist Church."



