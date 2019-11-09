|
BETTY SUE MILLS Betty Sue Mills of Wilmington passed away at the age of 80, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCare Center. Betty was born in Tabor City, NC on September 15, 1939. She lived most of her life in Wilmington. She was the eldest daughter to the late Ashley Connor Mills and Evelyn Hardee Mills. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, David Raye Mills and Glen Ashley Mills. Betty was a graduate of New Hanover High School. Much of her career was spent at UNCW, where she worked in the Accounting Department as a Travel Coordinator. Betty was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church. She had a passion for gardening, and floral design. Betty would spend many weekends at local Arts and Craft shows selling her unique floral arrangements. Betty leaves behind a sister, Linda Mills Brown (Al), niece, Allison Mills, nephews Matthew Brown (Kristin), Mark Brown (Jessica), Michael Brown, three great-nieces, and three great-nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 1-2 pm at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. A funeral service will immediately follow there at 2 pm. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, N. College Road, Wilmington, NC, 28405, or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28401. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019