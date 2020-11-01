BETTY VINCENT COGHILL ROSE Betty Vincent Coghill Rose, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A native of Vance County, she was the daughter of Carrie and Norwood Coghill. She was a graduate of East Carolina University and became an Elementary School Teacher. Subsequent to her teaching career, she worked for many years as the co-owner of Coastal Well Drilling. She was a devoted wife, member of Cape Fear Garden Club and Grace Baptist Church. Her interests included family, gardening, fashion and politics. She spent many years volunteering for the Azalea Festival Garden Tour. Her charismatic personality and sweet southern charm made quite the impression and made her many friends throughout her life. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Albert "Sonny" Rose and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held at Grace Baptist Church on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1pm. The service will be streamed on-line and can be viewed on Grace Baptist Church's website and Facebook page. Burial service at Oleander Memorial Gardens will take place at 2pm. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church or Cape Fear Garden Club. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com