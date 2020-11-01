Oh Betty, my heart is so broken! I cannot believe that I will never again get to talk to you on this earth, I already miss our silly & hilarious conversations! And didn't we have the most fun together?! Just visiting when I'd come home to Wilmington, shopping, day trips to Chaaaleston, etc, it didn't matter where we were, we always had the most fun & laughter!! Truly best friends for at least 40 years! I miss you so much! I know you are in Heaven rejoicing with the Lord you love & seeing your family and mine. We will see each other again some day. I love you & miss you so so much!!

Ellen Batson McBride

Friend