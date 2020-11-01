1/1
Betty Vincent Coghill Rose
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BETTY VINCENT COGHILL ROSE Betty Vincent Coghill Rose, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A native of Vance County, she was the daughter of Carrie and Norwood Coghill. She was a graduate of East Carolina University and became an Elementary School Teacher. Subsequent to her teaching career, she worked for many years as the co-owner of Coastal Well Drilling. She was a devoted wife, member of Cape Fear Garden Club and Grace Baptist Church. Her interests included family, gardening, fashion and politics. She spent many years volunteering for the Azalea Festival Garden Tour. Her charismatic personality and sweet southern charm made quite the impression and made her many friends throughout her life. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Albert "Sonny" Rose and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held at Grace Baptist Church on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1pm. The service will be streamed on-line and can be viewed on Grace Baptist Church's website and Facebook page. Burial service at Oleander Memorial Gardens will take place at 2pm. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church or Cape Fear Garden Club. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Burial
02:00 PM
Oleander Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel - Wilmington
4108 S College Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
910-791-7055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 30, 2020
Betty was a wonderful person and it was an honor to have known her. She loved the Lord and I have no doubt she is sitting in His presence now, having a great time! Betty was fun, caring, thoughtful, and did so much to help others. She was the epitome of a Southern lady, beautiful inside and out. She will be greatly missed. Our prayers are with Sonny and all who loved her.
Carolyn Blankenship
Friend
October 30, 2020
Betty was one of the most loving, caring and devoted friends a person could ever have. Her vivacious personality would light up the room. We shared many a meal and lots of laughs together. She loved God and showed His love to others. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sonny and her family. She will be greatly missed until we meet again in heaven.
Lynn Spivey
Friend
October 30, 2020
In loving memories of a lovely lady we had the pleasure to know . May God bless you Sonny and your family. Love Ray and Merle Pearman ✝❤
Merle Pearman
Friend
October 29, 2020
Oh Betty, my heart is so broken! I cannot believe that I will never again get to talk to you on this earth, I already miss our silly & hilarious conversations! And didn't we have the most fun together?! Just visiting when I'd come home to Wilmington, shopping, day trips to Chaaaleston, etc, it didn't matter where we were, we always had the most fun & laughter!! Truly best friends for at least 40 years! I miss you so much! I know you are in Heaven rejoicing with the Lord you love & seeing your family and mine. We will see each other again some day. I love you & miss you so so much!!
Ellen Batson McBride
Friend
October 29, 2020
Sorry to hear about Mrs. Rose. She was a great lady, she always spoke kind words to me as a mother would to a son. RIP
David Rich
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved