BETTY WALLING DREW Betty Walling Drew, age 85 of Burgaw passed peacefully at home Thursday September 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 2, 1935 in Orangeburg SC, daughter of the late Charlie and Mary Williams Walling. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dayton Drew Jr; daughter, Denise Drew of Winnabow; three sons, Harley Drew and wife Michele of Benson, Steven Drew and wife Diana of Eastover, and Dayton Drew III and wife Melody of Burgaw; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Betty married Dayton in 1953 and they spent sixty seven years together working and living all over the world. She was a member of Eastern Star receiving her twenty five year service pin. The family will receive friends Sunday 5-6:00 PM at Harrell's Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Monday September 21, 2020 at Riverview Memorial Park. Shared memories and condolences can be sent to the family at www.harrellsfh.com
A service of Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service.