1/
Betty Walling Drew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BETTY WALLING DREW Betty Walling Drew, age 85 of Burgaw passed peacefully at home Thursday September 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 2, 1935 in Orangeburg SC, daughter of the late Charlie and Mary Williams Walling. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dayton Drew Jr; daughter, Denise Drew of Winnabow; three sons, Harley Drew and wife Michele of Benson, Steven Drew and wife Diana of Eastover, and Dayton Drew III and wife Melody of Burgaw; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Betty married Dayton in 1953 and they spent sixty seven years together working and living all over the world. She was a member of Eastern Star receiving her twenty five year service pin. The family will receive friends Sunday 5-6:00 PM at Harrell's Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Monday September 21, 2020 at Riverview Memorial Park. Shared memories and condolences can be sent to the family at www.harrellsfh.com A service of Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service
212 S. Dickerson Street
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-2136
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved