BETTY WALTER EARNHART Betty Walter Earnhart, 90, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center surrounded by loving members of her family. Betty was born December 8, 1928 in High Point, NC, daughter of the late George Walter and Ada Walter. World War II brought her family to the Port City in support of the war effort at the shipyards. She was a proud graduate of New Hanover High School class of 1947...aptly nicknamed "Wildcat" Betty. She later attended Wake Forest College, Richmond Professional Institute, and Nanzan University in Japan. She married the love of her life in 1952, Lt. George Earnhart of Tarboro, a 1950 graduate of West Point. Betty spent her 67 years of married life raising their family...whom she considered her greatest gifts to the world. They traveled the world to many interesting Air Force assignments and finally settled back "home" in Wilmington among many friends and family. She is survived by her husband, Col. George N. Earnhart, Jr. (USAF-Ret.); five children, Cathy Currin (Hugh-Dec.), George Earnhart, III (Patricia), Melissa Gobel (Jeff), Mary Beth Mixon (Phil), and Jonathan Earnhart (Laura); ten grandchildren, Patti (Darrick), Eric (Melinda), Melody, Angela (John), Daniel, Sarah, Mary (Thomas), Megan, Allie, and Ridge; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, especially, Millie, Bob, and Linda. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Andrew's On-the-Sound Episcopal Church. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends during a reception at the church following the burial. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com Miz Betty rests in peace in the place she loved the most - Wrightsville Beach.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 1, 2019