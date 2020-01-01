|
|
BETTY WESTBROOK WHITE Betty Westbrook White, 91, of Hampstead, NC, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Davis Health Care Center in Wilmington. She was born on January 6, 1928 in Wilmington, NC, the daughter of the late John William Westbrook Sr. and Beulah Gertrude Crosby Westbrook. She was preceded in death by her brothers John William Westbrook, Jr. and George Bowdoin Westbrook, and her sisters Mrs. William Pott (Joyce) and Mrs. H. O. Kirk (Mary). Betty graduated in the class of 1946 from New Hanover High School. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Hampstead. She had many positions in the church but so enjoyed teaching the Valiant class of 10 and 11 year olds. She was a member of the Hampstead Women's Club for many years and had served as treasurer and historian. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Disabled American Veteran's Auxiliary. Betty was very patriotic and always felt close to the veterans, especially to those at the Veterans Hospital in Fayetteville. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Lane White of Hampstead; children, James Ray Thompson and wife Frances of Hampstead, Bonnie Louise Thompson of Hampstead, NC; stepdaughters, Teresa K. Oler and husband Dave of Idaho Falls, ID, Jennifer Lynn Rose and husband Bob of Hilton Head, SC, and Flora Jane Hiatt of Greensboro, NC; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at Andrews Hampstead Chapel. A funeral will be held 11:00 am Saturday, January 4 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Hampstead. Burial will follow in the LDS Cemetery on Hwy 210 in Hampstead. Rather than flowers, memorials may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Hampstead, NC or by contributions made to the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 1, 2020