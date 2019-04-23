Home

Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Betty Singletary
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
401 Grace Street (corner of 4th and Grace Streets)
Wilmington, NC
Betty Williams Singletary

BETTY WILLIAMS SINGLETARY Betty Williams Singletary passed away on April 20, 2019. Betty was born in Creeds, Virginia and grew up in Virginia Beach, Reedsville, Richmond, and Hampton Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Garland Spruill and Felix Benjamin Williams. Betty was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of East Carolina University with a BS degree in education. She began her career in the teaching field with a position in Fairfax County, Virginia. Later, she taught in Fayetteville, North Carolina and Wilmington, North Carolina. She belonged to various organizations throughout her lifetime. She was a member of the Jaycees in Fayetteville, North Carolina and in Hagerstown, Maryland. She was also a member of the University Women's Association in Hagerstown, Maryland. While living in Wilmington, she became active in the Wilmington Women's Club, Lansdowne Garden Club, Delta Kappa Gamma sorority and the Cape Fear Shag Club. Preceding her in death was her husband, Daniel and son, Kent. Surviving are her son, Kevin and his wife Shannon of Little River, South Carolina. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24 at Grace United Methodist Church on the corner of 4th and Grace Streets. The Reverends Patricia DiGuiseppe and Tal Madison will conduct the service In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Grace United Methodist Church at 401 Grace Street, Wilmington, North Carolina.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 23, 2019
