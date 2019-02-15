BETTY WOODWARD JERNIGAN Betty Woodward Jernigan passed away February 13, 2019 after a brief illness at SECU Hospice House. Born August 16, 1923 in Aiken, SC; at 95 years of age, she lived by herself up until a month ago. She's bound for heaven to meet her husband, Louis Elton , son, Louis Michael and daughter Dianne Jernigan. She has left on earth her family Sean Rustin (Rusty) Jernigan, grandson, and Phyllis Jernigan, daughter-in law, Pauline Woodward and Emma Jernigan Burgess, sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. Also, her devoted friend, Evelyn Beavers who had been attentively caring for her these past few years. Betty and Louis (Rusty) Jernigan had a convenience store, Jernigan's Convenience Store on Oak Island for 30 years until their retirement. Betty was a military wife who moved many times with Rusty's career in the Army. In WWII, Rusty survived the perilous Beaches of the Normandy invasion. Later, in Rusty's dedicated military service the family lived in Japan where Dianne was born. Sadly to say, they lost Dianne at age 5 during a routine medical procedure. Rusty passed in 1992 just as the Atlanta Braves began their reign of baseball divisional championships. Rusty was an avid Braves fan. Betty's son Louis (Mike) passed away in 2014 from complications of Agent Orange during his military service in the Vietnam war. Her devotion has been her grandson Rusty (Sean) nicknamed from his grandfather. Her greatest passion was the game of Rummikub and she could engage anyone to play with her for hours. Family and friends will celebrate Betty's life Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service in Southport. Her burial at Erwin Memorial Cemetery in Erwin, NC at 3:00 pm. She will be buried beside her husband Louis and son Mike resting nearby. Pastor Charlie Carter of First Baptist Church of Oak Island, her home church, will officiate the service. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary