BEVERLY RIVENBARK BENNETT Beverly Rivenbark Bennett, 52, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on May 16, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Beverly was born February 23, 1968 in Wilmington, NC, to Ernest and Maggie Rivenbark of Bolivia, NC. In addition to her parents, Beverly is survived by three children-Melanie Bennett of Myrtle Beach, Marissa Lopez of Leland, and Jessica Bennett of Winnabow. She has four grandsons and three granddaughters. She leaves behind her sister Deborah (Jeff) Sutherland of Winnabow, brother Jesse David Rivenbark of Bolivia, and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her kitty Tigger of 14 years, and guinea, Raven (who are in the care of family). She is preceded in death by sister, Cynthia Rivenbark Lewis of Hampstead. A memorial service on her behalf will be held on June 6, 2020 at 2 pm at The First Apostolic Church of Southport, 309 W. West Street.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 24, 2020