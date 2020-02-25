Home

Beverly Smith Allen Obituary
BEVERLY SMITH ALLEN Beverly Smith Allen "Mama B", 83, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. She was born at James Walker Hospital in Wilmington on October 27, 1936, daughter of the late Rodney Kendall Smith and Hilda Holmes Smith. Beverly grew up in the little farming town of Kelly, in Bladen County. She enjoyed knitting and being a master cook in the kitchen, especially with her late sister, Patty, at the Kelly House for family gatherings and during the holidays. She loved Duke basketball and pulling for the Blue Devils. She was also a devout fifty-year member of Winter Park Baptist Church in Wilmington. "Mama B" was a devoted and loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Remembered fondly is her first husband, Franklin D. Lewis, a daughter, Karen Lewis, a son, Kendall Smith Lewis and a sister, Patricia Smith Adams, all of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, T. Gene Allen of Wilmington; son, Franklin Scott Lewis (Carolyn) of Wake Forest; daughter, Tricia Allen Edmundson (Mike) of Clayton; daughter-in-law, Lynne Lewis; son-in-law, Jimmy Porter; brother-in-law, Dave Adams; six grandchildren, Justin Porter, Kyle Lewis (Sarah), Hunter Lewis (Kaitlyn), Barbara Lewis (Grey), Ashton and Michael Edmundson. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Winter Park Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Interment will follow at 2:30 pm at the Smith Family Cemetery in Kelly, NC. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations in Beverly's name may be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research at www.v.org or to Winter Park Baptist Church at www.winterparkbaptist.org. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 25, 2020
