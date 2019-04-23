BILLY LEE PEEK Billy Lee peek, age 81 of Supply, NC passed away on Sunday the twenty first of April 2019 in the Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center. Born in Franklin, NC on the seventeenth of March 1938, he was a son of the late Carl Augustus and Delphia Mae Miller Peek. Billy was retired from the US Navy and the Jackson County Sheriff Department, Sylva, NC. He was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church, Supply, NC. Billy was an avid reader, and enjoyed scuba diving, fishing, canoeing, traveling, collecting guns, and hunting. He was a talented carpenter, woodworker and locksmith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Bertha, Irene, Martha, Hallie and Christine. Survivors include his loving wife of forty-six years, Diane Johnson Peek; a daughter, Kirsten Peek of Cullowhee, NC; a brother, Sanford E. Peek, Sr., Summerville, SC; three grandchildren, Sierra Anderson, Jonas Stovall, Ethan Stovall and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the twenty third of April 2019 in the Sharon United Methodist Church, Supply, NC. A service with military honors will be held in Franklin, NC this weekend. The family requests with gratitude that any donations be made in his name to the at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary