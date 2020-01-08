Home

Billy Pigford Holton

Billy Pigford Holton Obituary
BILLY PIGFORD HOLTON Billy Pigford Holton, age 76, passed away on December 31,2019 at Hospice Care Center in Wilmington. Billy is survived by his wife of 26 years, Janet Holton, his daughter Mandy Brooks and husband Matt, his step daughter Monica Pace, granddaughter Vivian Pace, step son Larry Benton, wife Angela, grandson Cameron Benton, wife Morgan, grandson Alex Benton, sister in law Helena Holton, niece Marae Bradshaw (Ray), their sons and James Holton (Beth) and their daughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Winslow Holton Sr. and Elma Pigford Holton and brother James (Jimmy) Holton Jr. and lifelong friend Walter Harris. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Ocracoke, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 8, 2020
