BILLY RAY NICHOLS Mr. Billy Ray Nichols, 73, of Hampstead, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, November 24th, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. Billy is survived by his loving sister Carolyn Horne of Wilson, his brother Bob Nichols (Margie) of Rocky Mount, children Michael Nichols of Wilmington and Jennifer Reiter (Jim) of Virginia Beach VA, his three grandchildren Jacob, Kaden, and Phillips and his great-granddaughter Emma. Granddog Arejay. Billy was predeceased by his father, Benjamin Ralph Nichols, mother, Eva Nichols Moore, brothers, Carl Nichols, Herman Nichols, Vernon Nichols and sister, Betty Robinson Harrell. Billy was born August 2nd, 1947 in Bell Arthur, North Carolina to Benjamin Ralph Nichols and Eva Baker Nichols. He graduated from Spring Hope High School in 1966. Billy served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969 including a combat tour of duty in Vietnam from February 1968 to March 1969. After returning home from Vietnam, Billy began his law enforcement career with The Capitol Police in Raleigh in September 1970 and continued his career joining the Cary Police Department in 1973. He received his Associates Degree in Criminology from Wake Community College in 1974. From 1977 to 1989 Billy served the State of North Carolina as an Alcohol Law Enforcement Agent. During his time in law enforcement Billy distinguished himself with numerous awards and commendations and was an instructor at Brunswick Community College's BLET course. After leaving law enforcement, Billy served his community as a Private Investigator. He worked diligently helping others until the end of his life. Billy was a Christian and lived by his faith in God. He was a family man that worked hard to ensure his children had the life he felt they deserved. He was remembered by his friends and family for his generosity and ever-present willingness to help those in need. Due to the restrictions imposed by the governor, the immediate family will gather for a memorial on December 1, 2020 at Andrews Hampstead Chapel. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, N.C. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in Billy's name to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. Lifecare.org
Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com