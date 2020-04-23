Home

Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Wilmington Funeral Chapel
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wilmington Funeral Chapel
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
1941 - 2020
Billy Sarvis Obituary
BILLY SARVIS Billy Wayne Sarvis 78, of Wilmington passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Billy was born in Conway, SC on November 17, 1941 the son of the late Carsie James and Flossie Mae Fowler Sarvis. He had been employed with Babcock & Wilcox, before going to work at General Electric as a Machinist where he retired in 2009. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Brookfield Church of God, and preceded in death by a brother Baby Sarvis, and sister Wanda S. Ludlum. Surviving are his wife of 55 years Patsy Cottle Sarvis of the home, son Ken Sarvis and wife Jan, daughter Samantha Sarvis and fiance' Maverick Pate all of Wilmington, brothers James Sarvis and special friend Mary, Charles Sarvis and wife Sonya, sisters Sandra Schweitzer and husband Chip, Cathy Sarvis, brother in law Tim Ludlum, grandchildren Erika Sarvis, Josh Sarvis, and wife Rachael, Addison Belcher, Maverick Pate, II, great-grandchildren Ayvah Keator, Adrian Keator, Hazel Wickes, Brady Sarvis, Lily Sarvis. Brother-in-law Paul Cottle and wife Mary. A number of nephews, nieces and cousins also survive. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, April 25, 2020, at graveside Greenlawn Memorial Park. Full honors will be handled by the New Hanover County Sheriff Office. Friends are welcome to view Mr. Sarvis beginning at noon on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel, the family will be greeting friends from 4:30-6:30 pm. Memorial may be direct to the New Hanover County Sheriff Office, 3950 Juvenile Center Road, Castle Hayne, NC 28429. Share memories and condolences with the the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington NC 28403.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 23, 2020
