BILLY WAYNE HOUSAND Billy Wayne Housand, 72, of Leland, NC, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home in Leland, North Carolina. He was born August 3, 1946, in Loris, SC, son of the late Mayo and Janie Housand. He was also preceded in death by 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Surviving are his wife of 50 years Barbara Housand, his daughter, Marsha Kelley and husband Jeff; a son, Bryan Housand; and the true light of his life 3 granddaughters, Courtney and Jordan Sturtz and Brinkley Housand. He is also survived by 1 sister Jackie Gay and his loving, faithful dog Sadie. Billy was a Specialist in the US Army serving in the Vietnam War. He retired after 30 years with DuPont. He was a member of the Woodburn Presbyterian Church and loved spending time with the North Brunswick High School Football Chain Gang and Hot Stove Society. Visitation will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28401 from 6 pm - 8 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Woodburn Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 AM. A graveside service will be held at approximately 1:30 pm in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tabor City, NC. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to or . Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 28, 2019