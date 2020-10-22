1/
Blaine L. Deabenderfer Jr.
1964 - 2020
BLAINE L. DEABENDERFER, JR. 56 ,of Leland died Sunday, October 18 A private service for the family will be held at a later date. Andrews Mortuary

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
I worked with Blaine at VZW. He was such a kind person and I’m glad we met. Prayers for the family.
Bernadette Kroes
October 21, 2020
My family and I offer our deepest condolences. I have many, many fond memories of summers spent with Blaine and his siblings. Especially the overnight campouts and the midnight bear walks through the berry patches.
Cynthia Riccardi
Family
October 21, 2020
I went to the same Church and I worked with Blaine at Verizon. I also hit the gym with him. I got to know Blaine as a very kind hearted and welcoming person. He will be greatly missed. May he rest in eternal peace.
Gregory Gennaro
Friend
October 21, 2020
To the family of Blaine: I am so sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. I worked at Verizon with Blaine and he was always so nice. He will be missed.
Melissa S.
Coworker
October 20, 2020
Rest in peace little brother.
George Deabenderfer
Brother
