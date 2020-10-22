I worked with Blaine at VZW. He was such a kind person and I’m glad we met. Prayers for the family.
Bernadette Kroes
October 21, 2020
My family and I offer our deepest condolences. I have many, many fond memories of summers spent with Blaine and his siblings. Especially the overnight campouts and the midnight bear walks through the berry patches.
Cynthia Riccardi
Family
October 21, 2020
I went to the same Church and I worked with Blaine at Verizon. I also hit the gym with him. I got to know Blaine as a very kind hearted and welcoming person. He will be greatly missed. May he rest in eternal peace.
Gregory Gennaro
Friend
October 21, 2020
To the family of Blaine: I am so sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. I worked at Verizon with Blaine and he was always so nice. He will be missed.
Melissa S.
Coworker
October 20, 2020
Rest in peace little brother.
George Deabenderfer
Brother
