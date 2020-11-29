1/1
Bobbi Citro
BOBBI CITRO Oct 14, 1938-Nov 25, 2020 Roberta "Bobbi" Citro, 82, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Wilmington, NC, from a rare brain disorder which affects 1 person in every 1 million. And that's what Bobbi was: one in a million. She and her former husband, Buck Citro, moved to Carolina Beach in the late 1990's from Delaware where Bobbi retired as a bailiff of the courts. She soon joined Newcomer's Club of Wilmington and loved playing in the bridge clubs taking place at member's homes or in local restaurants. Bobbi also enjoyed playing tennis, solving crossword puzzles and winning games of Mah Jongg. Another favorite hobby was planting flowers in her garden and flying decorative house flags from her porch. A self-proclaimed clothes horse, Bobbi worked part time at Carolina Beach's Unique Boutique, a ladies' fashion shop where customers valued her good opinion. She had a special sense of style and loved wearing linen. Bobbi was fond of taking long walks. Now she has taken that last walk. She was loved. And for those who knew her, remains one in a million indeed. Because of COVID, a celebration of her life will be determined at a later date. Thank you to her caregivers and friends for their loving support. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
