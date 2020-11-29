One in a million indeed! What a great friend Bobbi was. I have so very many fond memories of my time in Wilmington and Bobbi is definitely among them. It was a real treat to spend the afternoon at the bridge table in her beautiful home. Her yard was a vision. And she was a vision herself -- always sporting some stylish dress and those trademark bracelets!! The world is not quite as bright without Bobbi.

Barbara Rehder

Friend