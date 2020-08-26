1/
Bobbie Clayton
1950 - 2020
BOBBIE CLAYTON Bobbie Clayton of Boiling Spring Lakes died Sunday August 23, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Life Care Center. She was born September 5, 1950 daughter of the late Noah Jones and Myrtle Singletary Jones and was preceded in death by her grandson Joseph Simpson. Surviving is her husband Rodney Clayton Jr., children, Chris Clayton and wife Christy of Leland and Terri Simpson of West Virginia, grandchildren, Brett Clayton, Noah Clayton, Stonewall Simpson, Dixie Simpson and C.J. Simpson, great grandchildren, Brinleigh Clayton and Avery Lee and a sister Mary Henderson. A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Friday August 28, 2020 at King Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington NC 28401. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
King Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
