BOBBIE J. GODWIN Ms. Bobbie J. Godwin 90, of Riegelwood died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her home. She was born February 2, 1929 in Buncombe County, the daughter of the late Etta Mae Hedgepeth. She was a member of the Riegelwood Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Southeastern Community College where she completed the LPN Program. She worked in the medical field as an LPN for more than twenty years. Her greatest joy was taking care of her grandchildren and going to the beach. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Edgar Cecial Godwin; son, Richard Michael Godwin; grandson, Shannon Powell; mother; brother, Harry Lunsford; sisters, Dolly Davis, Naomi Reel, Cora Lee Calloway, Roxie Hill, Lillian McCorkle. She is survived by her daughters, Sherrie Godwin Russ and husband, Ronnie of Riegelwood, Pam G. Carroll of Fayetteville; sister, Jimmie Overcash of Charlotte; eight grandchildren, Heath Malpass, Heather Veraldi, Matthew Malpass, Shannan Mitchell, Kim Malpass, Jason Godwin, Curt Powell, Christopher Russ; sixteen great grandchildren, Christian Malpass, Dylan Malpass, Taylor Powell, Alana Powell, Summer Powell, Reece Mitchell, Kayla Mitchell, Charelston Veraldi, Jada Godwin, Rylie Russ, Meadow Malpass, Jayce Russ, Isabella Russ, Cash Godwin, Mackenzie Thornton, Meghen K. Godwin; step grandchildren, Malaya Fant and Lexi Fant. Her funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Bolton Baptist Church with Rev. Sterling Sarvis officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 Bolton Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be Heath Malpass, Jason Godwin, Christopher Russ, Dylan Malpass, Lane Stanley, Matthew Malpass, Curt Powell, Christian Malpass, Reece Mitchell and Bill Veraldi. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Bolton Baptist Church 126 Poplar Ave, Bolton, NC 28423 Or Liberty Hospice 74 McNeill Plaza, Whiteville, NC 28472 Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 28, 2020