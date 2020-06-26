BOBBY LEE FOWLER 04/29/1932 - 06/25/2020 On June 25th Bobby Lee Fowler went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Bobby was born on April 29th 1932 in Wilmington, NC the son of the late Alton Lee and Amelia Caroline Harrell Fowler. As a young boy Bobby's family moved to the Long Creek area of Pender County to farm, learn hard work while developing a kindness for all. Bobby often recalled fond memories of being a child on the farm. Bobby later joined the United States Army and served his country in the Korean War. After his service Bobby then took up brick masonry. In 1962 Bobby went into the homebuilding business. He was a recognized name in the 60's, 70's, and 80's in homebuilding and land development. In the 1990's Bobby returned to his former occupation but this time as a masonry contractor and formed Bobby Fowler Masonry. His hand has touched countless homes and subdivisions in the greater Wilmington area. Bobby cherished his relationship with his Lord and shared it with others. Bobby was involved in various groups such as Full Gospel Businessmen, Save Our Kids, mission causes to India, and countless other ministries along the way. Bobby had a vibrant personal evangelism ministry. He loved praying for the sick and those in need. Bobby was involved in aiding other ministries to procure their real estate such as First Fruits Ministry of Wilmington and helped Wilmington Christian Academy/Grace Baptist Church acquire their North College Road campus. Part of what made Bobby unique was his combination of a giving spirit, a kind heart, boldness, integrity, and a willingness to encourage others. His life touched so many other lives. Surviving is his wife of 25 years Diane Fowler; His son Bobby Earl Fowler and wife Susan of Wilmington, NC. His daughter Christine Cheesman and husband Woody of Orlando, Florida; and Bobby Naikelis and wife Carly of Hampstead, NC. Seven grandchildren; Erica Helms (husband Jeff Helms) and Christian Fowler; Hannah, Nathaniel, Lauren (Cheesman); Carson and Charlie (Naikelis.) Three great grandchildren: Cannon, Emerson (Helms) and Finncannon Gilbert. He is also survived by two brothers; Jimmy and Lee Fowler; and one sister Doris Herring. Also remembered are his brothers Dennis Fowler, R.C Fowler and sister Ann Grathwol, all who preceded him in death. Due to Covid-19 there is no visitation. However, in a celebration of his life a graveside service open to all at Oleander Memorial Gardens Sunday June 28th at 4:00 pm. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 26, 2020.