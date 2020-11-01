BOBBY LEE FURR Bobby Lee Furr peacefully passed on at the age of 90 at his home on Thursday, October 15, 2020 with his niece and her daughter by his side. It is quite possible that perhaps the upcoming election was what motivated him to return home to his Heavenly Father. Bobby entered this world to the delight of his parents, John and Lillie Furr, in the fall of 1930. He was a modest soul but since he is no longer in our presence to verbally object, a bit of bragging will be forthcoming. Apologies Uncle Bob. After graduating from High Point High School Bobby promptly volunteered for service in the United States Air Force . After four years serving his country, Bobby moved to Washington D.C. where he dedicated the next 30 years to a career with the US Dept. of Justice. As he was painfully modest, it was nearly impossible to get a single story out of him regarding his time with the FBI. Due to Bobby's modesty, it was not until he passed that his family learned of his many titles, duties and awards. (I wish I could share them with you now, but of course, I would then have to kill you.) Upon final retirement, Bobby moved to Oak Island, North Carolina where he threw pottery and owned his shop, The Yaupon Tree. His pottery may be easily identified by the red marking which he declared was "a piece of his heart". Bobby loved his craft and it brought much joy for him to share his heart felt love of pottery with others. Bobby Furr was preceded in death by his loving partner of 54 years, Paul Long, as well as six brothers and two sisters. This great man will be certainly missed by QVC and Amazon, for which he was an unofficial product tester. He leaves behind a slew of collectibles, pottery, and more sheets, towels, and kitchen gadgets than any one human being needs. More importantly he will be missed by his niece and her daughter who both loved "Uncle Bob" unconditionally, understood his sense of humor, and insisted he "walked on water". To fulfill Bobby's final wishes, there will be no funeral services; well-wishers are encouraged to donate to Shriners Hospital for Children
, Wounded Warriors
, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, each of which Bobby strongly supported. "Death ends a life, not a relationship." ~Morrie Schwartz Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com
. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.