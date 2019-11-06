Home

Bobby Spencer Obituary
BOBBY SPENCER, SR Bobby Lee Spencer Sr., 70 of Wilmington died on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born in Southport, NC on December 20, 1948 to Mary Elizabeth Smith and William Arthur Spencer. Bobby retired from New Hanover County School and was a member of Wilmington First Pentecostal Church. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother William Allen Spencer Bobby is survived by his wife Mary McLaughlin Spencer of the home, children; Bobby Lee Spencer Jr of Winnabow, Mary Ann Elizabeth Brown of Texas, Deborah Ann Evans of New Bern, William Arthur Spencer of Riegelwood, Alexandra Nicole Spencer of the home, 13 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and sisters; Janet Lee and husband John, Ann Reynolds and husband John. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. The funeral service will be held 12pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Wilmington First Pentecostal Church at 2901 Chestnut Street, Wilmington, NC. Interment will follow at Georgetown-Holden Cemetery in Supply. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 6, 2019
