BOBBY ZEBIN SHAW Bobby Zebin Shaw, 65, of Whiteville died Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center in Whiteville. He was the son of the late Kenneth Murl Shaw, Sr. and Elvera Mae Bullard Shaw. He was a member of Porter Swamp Baptist Church and was a farm manager for over 20 years with Double R Farms in Whiteville. He was a mechanic for many years. Survivors include his wife, LaRhonda Lynn Connor Shaw of Whiteville, N.C., Daughter; Sarah Kathryn S. Bullard (K.C.) of Whiteville, Brother; Kenneth Zeke Shaw of Whiteville. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2 pm at Porter Swamp Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Moore officiating. Memorials may be made to Porter Swamp Baptist Church, PO Box 98, Cerro Gordo, N.C. 28430

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 3, 2020.
