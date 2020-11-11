1/1
Bonita Dale "Nita" Brown
ROCKY POINT COMMUNITY Building DALE ROCKY POINT COMMUNITY Building A kind and joyful soul, a gracious and loving lady, Bonita "Nita" Dale Brown, of Currie passed gently from her earthly life at the age of 73 on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Whiteville. She was born March 5, 1947 in Wilmington to Ambrose and Tela Wrenn Dale, both who preceded Nita in death. Nita is survived by her husband of 50 years, Theodore "Teddy" C. Brown. Nita and Teddy were blessed with two daughters, Kristen Johnson and husband, Wesley, and Wendy Cheek and husband, Rick; three grandchildren, Cody Johnson, Carson Cheek and Ryan Cheek; and many friends. Being a faithful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Nita taught children's Sunday school for over 15 years. Nita loved the outdoors: spending time through the years fishing, traveling to their mountain property, and time on Black River. She loved ancestry, riverboat pictures and their history. It has been said that she had the largest collection of riverboat pictures in NC. Most of all Nita loved and served her Lord and her beloved family. Nita's sunny smile will forever be missed. Due to the current health conditions facing our country and our community today a memorial service for Nita will be held at a later time in 2021. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in loving memory of Nita Brown may be given to Bethlehem Baptist Church, C/O Christy Williamson, 145 Longview Road, Kelly, NC 28448. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Mcgowen Funeral Home
308 W. Fremont St.
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-2364
