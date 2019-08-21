|
BONITA LEE THOMAS Bonita Lee Thomas age 74 of Southport passed away on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. She was born in Atlantic City, NJ on September 22, 1944 the daughter of the late, Robert Reid Murie, Jr. and Wilhelmina Ida Kilcher Murie and was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Craig Thomas. Mrs. Thomas was very active in the Southport Community. She was a member of St. Philips Episcopal Church, also sang in the Church Choir, a member of the Daughter of the Kings, a member of the Southport Women's Club. She was a volunteer at the Old Brunswick Town and was affiliated with the Brunswick Little Theatre. Surviving are her daughters, Karin Long and husband Jim of Potomac, Maryland and Janet Bleau and husband, Jeff of Lowville, New York; a brother, Robert Murie, III and wife, Dani of Mays Landing, NJ; two grandchildren, Marjorie Long and Thomas Bleu; a special pet named Max. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday August 24, 2019 at St. Philips Episcopal Church, 205 East Moore Street Southport, NC by The Reverend Eric Mills and The Reverend T J Tetzlaff. A reception will follow in the Church Reception Hall at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in the memory of Mrs. Thomas to the St. Philip's Church Music Fund, P.O. Box 10476 Southport, NC 28461 Private on line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Brunswick Funeral Service Southport/Oak Island Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 21, 2019