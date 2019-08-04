|
|
BONITA "BONNIE" MARIE THORUP Bonita "Bonnie" Marie Thorup passed away at age 80 on August 2, 2019 after a short illness in Wilmington, NC where she and her husband Elvan V. Thorup raised three children: John E. Thorup (Carolyn) of Thousand Oaks, CA, Marie (Jason) Lewis of Nairobi, Kenya and Julie (Patrick) Hansen of Raleigh, NC. There are 12 grandchildren: Morgan (Mike), Austin, Madison, McKenna, Connor, Rachel, Nathan (Melanie), Elizabeth, Mary, Brian, Grace, and Preston. There are 4 great-grandchildren: Ethan, Jared, Logan, and Eleanor. She was born on January 26, 1939, in Waukegan, Lake, Illinois, to her late parents Everett Wilton & Marie Burtenshaw Scholz. Bonnie was preceded in death by her brother Jerry Wilton Taplin. Bonnie's greatest joy was her family. When recently asked about what her career was, she sweetly replied that she raised mothers and fathers. We believe she meant this in the home and in the community. Elvan brought the family to Wilmington in 1972 as an employee of the former DuPont plant in Leland, NC. Bonnie loved Wilmington with its beach, people, and flowers. She was always involved in the community and served in many ways. We all take consolation from 2 Peter 3:8 because Bonnie said during her illness, "I'm going to miss you when I'm gone" meaning until we all join her one day. We are comforted knowing she is with loved ones and that we will be with her again. Bonnie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was devoted to church service all her life. She taught youth classes, worked in the women's Relief Society, the Addiction Recovery Program and served two multiple-year full-time missions: first as a young missionary in California and later with her husband serving the deaf in Florida. Until recently, she served for many years watching over the church building and found great joy in working with the many volunteers to prepare the building each week for worship as she truly believed the church to be a sacred place of worship and refuge. Visitation will be Friday, August 9th from 6:00pm to 8:30pm at Andrews Mortuary on 1617 Market Street. Also, a funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00am on August 10th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 514 South College Road in Wilmington with a short viewing at 10:00am prior to the service. The date of a graveside service at the historic City Cemetery in Salt Lake City, Utah will be announced later. We would like to celebrate her great love of flowers by suggesting guests wear tasteful colors if they so desire. The family would like to thank all the friends, extended family, our church family and the community who have been a great support to Bonnie all her life. We'd also like to thank our doctors and nurses, the Liberty Homecare team, the Home Instead caregivers, and the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Humanitarian Services which contributes 100% to many charities, churches, and groups needing disaster recovery, food, shelter, and other basic needs throughout the world. Link to donate: https://give.lds.org/humanitarian-aid. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 4, 2019