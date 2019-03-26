|
|
BONNIE JEANNE RANNBURY VARGO (7/12/48-3/17/19) Bonnie was born on July 12, 1948, to Ralph and Helen Rannbury. She graduated from New Hanover High School in Wilmington, NC and earned her BA in Sociology at UNCW and her MSW at UNC Chapel Hill. She worked at the New Hanover County DSS and Orange County DSS, and for the Orange County Health Department as a Health Educator until illness forced her to retire. She was married for 38 years to Joseph Salvatore Vargo; they lived together on Bynum Ridge in Pittsboro, NC. Bonnie died on March 17, 2019 after an illness, in Chapel Hill, NC. An artist, an avid reader and a fierce animal lover, Bonnie was also a very thorough researcher and collaborated on an article published in the Chatham Historical Journal and the history of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Pittsboro, specifically about its stained- glass windows and the artist who designed them. Bonnie was an ardent follower of Tar Heel basketball and a loyal friend to many near and far. Bonnie was predeceased by both parents and her siblings, Randi Verzaal, Kristen Powell, and Ralph Rannbury. Bonnie leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Joe, her brother-in-law Dale Verzaal of Boynton Beach, Florida; her nieces and nephews Glenn Dalton of Marysville, Ohio, Shea Verzaal, Leah Anderson, Tate Verzaal of Boynton Beach, Florida and several great-nieces and nephews as well as cousins Richard Nordheim, Darlene Castro, Ellen Chester, Alison Bauman and Valerie Pfister. There will be a private interment for Bonnie per her wishes at a later date. Bonnie was a faithful member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Pittsboro, NC and would request any memorials in her name to be sent to St. Bartholomew's. Her family wishes to thank the Rector and Lay Pastoral Staff of St. Bartholomew's for their loving service to Bonnie during her declining years. Bonnie loved music, especially that of the Rolling Stones and Jimmy Buffett, but she also like to quote Delbert McClinton, "It's not what you do but the way how you do it." She did it with grace. In her own words: "Light as a bird Flying on high Reaching and stretching for the blue in the sky That's me, the way I'll always be..." ... as usual Bonnie said it best. Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to serve the Vargo family.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 26, 2019