BONNY BAUMANN Bonita Kay "Bonny" Risdon Baumann, 78 of Southport, NC, and formerly of Tiltonsville and Cincinnati, OH, passed away on December 23, 2019. Mrs. Baumann was born August 27, 1941, daughter of the late Albert Ross Risdon and Evelyn Marie Oliver Risdon. She graduated from Warren Consolidated High School and attended Kent State University. Bonny earned an Associate Degree in Physical Education, later becoming a registered histologist, enjoying a long career as a laboratory supervisor. She coached youth soccer and became the first woman elected to the Delhi Athletic Association Hall of Fame. Bonny enjoyed reading, tole painting, Girl Scouts, and the Columbus Crew MLS soccer team. Her love and attraction to the beach brought her to Southport to enjoy her retirement with her loving husband. Survivors include her husband, Russell "Jeff" Baumann, Ph.D.; her four children, Susan Hartman (Jerry), Beth Dudley (Scott), Jeffrey Baumann (Heather), and Rob Baumann; a sister, Carol Ross; a niece, Lori Tark; six grandchildren, Allison, Anna, Jillian, Jessica, Josie, and Heath; and five great-grandchildren, Harlee, Oliver, Ruby, Damion, and Malik. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. An additional service will be held in Cincinnati at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 28, 2019