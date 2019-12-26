|
|
BRENDA BEST EDENS Hampstead, NC - Brenda Dell Best Edens, 75, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Chapel Hill Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, 1:00pm at the Edens Family Cemetery, with the Rev. Preston Wells officiating. She is preceded in death by her two sisters, Dawn Ottaway and Dimples King along with a grandchild. Survivors include her husband, Bill Edens of the home; four sons, Bryan Edens of Charlotte, Michael Edens of Leland, Curtis Edens of Lillington, Danny Edens of Surf City; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge. Internet condolences may be left at www.jonesfh.org
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 26, 2019