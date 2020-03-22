|
BRENDA GURGANIOUS Brenda passed away at home Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Brenda was born May 6, 1940 to the late John and Hilda Bradshaw. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband Billy Ray; sons Keith and John; grandchildren Jeremy and Jordan and great grandson Sawyer. She is survived by her sons Dean(Denise), Gene, Chris(Heather), daughter Tammy(Doug)Turley daughter in law Beth and many grand and great grandchildren. She always put family first and loved them equally and unconditionally. Her home, arms, and heart were open to many who called her "mom" or "mema". Her greatest pleasures were cooking for everyone and holding babies. She was a true example of love and acceptance. Everyone who knew her loved her. Her presence will be missed and we will cherish our memories of her forever. Pallbearers: Joshua Gurganious, Addison Gurganious, Corey Gurganious, Luke Gurganious, Nicholas Nichols, Larry Thompson Honorary Pallbearers; Jonathan Gurganious, Joshua Girt
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 22, 2020