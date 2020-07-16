Brenda Kay Craven, After years of battling diabetes and winning, her body grew tired and she decided that it was her time to go. Our dear mama, sister, grandma, aunt, and friend has left us. Brenda Kay Craven was born on March 20th, 1951 in Jones County to the late Edward Bristol Jones and Lena Mae Lockey. She was preceded in death by her sister Linda F. Furr. Surviving are her children, daughter Michelle Raines and Husband Ricky Raines of Ellerbe NC, and son Carl Craven and wife Roxane Craven of South Korea. Grandchildren, Hunter, Lucas, Milena, and Skylar. Brother Dennis Jones of Wilmington NC, sister Teresa Robinson and husband Steve Robinson of Currie NC. Aunt Mary Conway of New Bern. Nephews Jimmy Furr and wife Mandy Furr, Steve Robinson and wife Kristi Robinson, and David Dempsey. Nieces Crystal Quick and Brandi Jones. Great Nephews Trent Furr and wife Anna Furr, and Gunner Robinson. Brenda loved her Diet MNT Dews and her bingo, as she did her family at The Laurels. Our family would like to thank all of you for the love, kindness, and patience throughout the years. You were not just her caretaker; you were her friends. There will be a memorial service Saturday July 18th, at 4 PM at Bible Baptist Church on 113 N Wright Street Burgaw, NC Pastor Paul Couch will be officiating. Flowers are welcome but you can make donations to the Bingo fund at The Laurels of Pender. A heartfelt thanks to Coastal Cremation from the family.



