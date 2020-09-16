1/1
Brenda Lee (Storie) Johnson
BRENDA LEE (STORIE) JOHNSON Brenda Lee (Storie) Johnson, age 81, of Wilmington went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, September 14, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. Brenda was born in Byrdstown, Tennessee on October 30, 1939 to the late Clayton Storie and Rema Gordon (Crouch) Storie Conner. Bedsides her parents, she was predeceased by her three sisters, two brothers and two great-granddaughters. Brenda was a member of Wrightsboro Baptist Church. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Delbert Lee Johnson, Jr; a son, Ricky Johnson (Barbara) of Salisbury, NC and a daughter, Lynda Barham (Tommy) of Wilmington; three grandchildren: Jacob, Kendall, and Lauren; and eight great-grandchildren: Lucas, William, Ella, Benjamin, Caleb, Westly, Justyn and Lilith. Remembered are her great-granddaughters, Nicole and Emily. A visitation will be at Wrightsboro Baptist Church on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM, one hour before her funeral service. Burial will be at the Salisbury National Cemetery Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Share memories and condolences with the family at wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910.791.9099.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
