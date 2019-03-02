|
|
BRIAN DILLON BURKE Brian Dillon Burke ended his battle with cancer on February 28, 2019. He was 70. Born in Weehawken NJ in 1948 to Jack and Audrey Burke, Brian was the third of nine children. He graduated from St Joseph's High School in 1967. From there he attended St Joseph's College in Rensselaer IN but found himself drafted into service in Vietnam where he earned a promotion, a Purple Heart, and an honorable discharge. Shortly after his return he went to work for Benjamin Moore Paints as a sales representative: a job that would span his entire career and take him to Kingston NY, Syracuse NY, and finally Manhattan NY. In 1972 he married Mary Elizabeth Sexton and spent the next decades becoming the kind of quiet everyday hero we don't talk about enough. He went to work every day, helped raise two sons, coached youth baseball and basketball, and became a valued member of his community in Norwood NJ. Eighteen years ago, after being offered an early retirement package, he resettled in the Porter's Neck region of Wilmington where he again earned the respect and friendship of his community and worked for several years with the local Custom Colors franchise. An avid college basketball fan dating back to his years in Syracuse, he adopted the UNCW Seahawks as his own but he never gave up his love of the Orange. He was known as an avid reader and he loved Mets baseball. He will be remembered for his quick wit and his ceaseless generosity. He passed peacefully at home, per his wishes, surrounded by family. He is survived by Mary Beth his wife of 46 years, two sons John and Chris, as well as 3 brothers, 4 sisters, 12 brothers- and sisters-in-law, 12 nephews, 11 nieces, and countless friends and neighbors who will miss him dearly. His family will be receiving guests at their home on Saturday, March 2nd from 2:30 to 5:00. A memorial luncheon will be held at Smoke on the Water at 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 3rd. In lieu of flowers please donate to the John and Amy Mewhiney Cancer Foundation at http://mewhiney.org.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 2, 2019