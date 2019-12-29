|
BRIAN KEITH "SLEEPY" WHITE Brian passed on December 26, 2019 in Greensboro, NC. He will be forever remembered by: his Wilmington, NC family; his loving mommie, Lillie Pugh Shrewsberry; his loving sister, LaShawn T. White; nephew, LaManuel K. White and grandfather, George "Duke" Pugh; his father, James White of Virginia Beach, VA; one son, Aaron Deunte and his children, Aaron Jr. and Kennedi; one daughter, Brittani and her children, Karsyn and Khylen; three loving aunts, Mrs. Lillie Martin Robinson, Ms. Deloris Carter Belen and Mrs. Mary "Lou Lou" White; other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Stephen AME Church, 501 Red Cross Street, Wilmington, NC. The family will greet family and friends 30 minutes prior to the service at St. Stephen. You may visit with the family at other times at 806 South 12th Street. Shaw Funeral Home.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 29, 2019