BRIAN KEITH WHITE Brian Keith White known to the world as "SLEEPY", was born on March 8, 1967 in Wilmington NC. Brain was the son of James White of Virginia Beach, VA and Lillie Mae Pugh Shrewsberry of Wilmington, NC. Brian made his peaceful transition on Thursday December 26, 2019 at Wesley Long Hospital. Cherishing beautiful memories is his son Aaron "Deunte " Ratliff and daughter Brittani "Smookie" White. He has five loving grandchildren, one brother and three sisters. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 At 12:00pm @ Shiloh Baptist Church 916 E 12th St Winston Salem, NC 27101
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 3, 2020