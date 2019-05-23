|
BRIAN RICHARD GRAHAM Brian Richard Graham, 53, passed away quietly on May 13, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland. He was the son of Richard and the late Betty Graham. He is survived by his siblings Bruce Graham, Joseph Scott Graham, Albert Muyshondt, Jean-Paul Muyshondt and Marjorie Graham. also nieces and nephews and by his Step Mother Marilyn Masear Graham. As a young man, he lived in Honduras, Venezuela, Guatemala, and Barbados. The Countries he visited included Columbia, Italy and Mexico. He graduated from the Christian School in Guatemala and then attended Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee. As an Adult he lived in Chistiansburg, VA and Boiling Springs and Southport, NC. Brian was a devoted fan of the Virginia Tech Hookies. Brian Managed video stores in VA and NC. This gave him extensive knowledge about movies, which he drew on to collect literally thousands of classics CD's. When his mother became unable to care for herself he moved to her home in Northern Virginia and cared for her during the three years of her life. After her passing, he moved to Leland, NC. A memorial service will be held at 2pm Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 1pm untill the service hour. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 23, 2019