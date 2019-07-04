|
BRIGITTE KUNZ HARRIS It is with a heavy heart that the family of Brigitte Harris announces her passing. Brigitte was born in Germany on November 3, 1937 and passed peacefully at home on June 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Harris. Brigitte is survived by her son Mark Hollifield and wife Patty and her daughter Linda Scott and husband Jim. Her grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly, are Michael Scott, Johnathan Hollifield, Katy Hollifield and Matthew Scott. There will be a visitation on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wilmington Funeral & Cremation. The funeral service will be at Church of the Servant on Monday July 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a brief committal at Greenlawn Memorial Park following the funeral service. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of Brigitte's many friends. She treasured your companionship. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Brigitte's honor to North Carolina Sorosis via tmcfunding.com. Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington NC 28403 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from July 4 to July 5, 2019