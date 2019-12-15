|
DR. BRUCE ALAN CARTER Dr. Bruce Alan Carter was born on October 31, 1941 in Half Moon Bay, California, To Ralph and Kathrine Carter and passed away quickly after a long illness on November 26, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Bruce was a former Dean of Natural Sciences (he retired in 2005) and before that a PCC geology professor. Bruce worked at PCC for 40+ years and touched the lives of countless students who learned how to make it "just over the next ridge". Bruce was recruited from his home in Northern California to attend Caltech by Professor Bob Sharp, completed all of his degrees at Caltech and earned his Ph.D. at Caltech under the guidance of Dr. Lee Silver. His dissertation remains one of the most important works to be done about the petrology of the San Gabriel Anorthosite. Bruce was a long time member of the Mineralogical Society of Southern California. He also had been active in developing educational exchanges with Chinese institutions. Bruce also was a founding father of the Monrovia Old House Preservation Group. Bruce's real love remained in the outdoors teaching students how to recognize and interpret complex geological information and leading extended field trips across Northern California, Santa Cruz Island and Baja California. In retirement, Bruce and his wife Kathy Carter were avid eclipse chasers and members of the PCC Retirees Association. Bruce will be greatly missed. He was truly loved and survived by his wife, Kathy Carter, his children, Amanda (Clark Abbott) Carter, Cammy (Erik Schmudie) Carter and Douglas Carter, Kathy's family, Alan Fluhrer and family, Marc Fluhrer and family, Bruce's sister, Betty (Wayne) Heaton and their children, Becky (Mike) Contreras and family, and David (Melissa) Heaton. There will be a Celebration of Bruce's Life in early January. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bruce Carter Field Award. Please contact the Pasadena City College Foundation.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 15, 2019