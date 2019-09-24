|
|
BRUCE LAWRENCE WILLIAMS SR. Bruce passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019. Born on March 13, 1947 to the late Gardner Hale Williams and Eleanor Hurgeton, he spent the majority of his childhood in Clayton, New Jersey, leaving after high school to join the United States Air Force. Brought to Wilmington by his military service, he would make it his permanent home, later graduating from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Several years working along the Cape Fear River with Stone Towing would lead to an almost 40 year career in the U.S. Merchant Marine. Along the way he found time to have two children, Bruce Lawrence Williams Jr. and Sarah Beth Williams, several grandchildren, and to indulge in his favorite hobby, collecting. Through the help of Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Bruce was able to remain at home until his death, surrounded by his children and their loving mother, Denise.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 24, 2019