BRUCE WATTS Bruce Watts, age 86, of Southport, NC formerly of Delco, NC went home to be with the Lord on Monday the twenty second of April 2019. Born on the ninth of May 1932, Bruce was a son of the late Bradford Bruce and Annie Rogers Watts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death a wife, Mary Ruth Watts; brothers, Richard Watts, J. R. Watts, Oscar Watts and sisters, Judy Newell, Hannah Byrd, Joyce Mathis, Olive Jarrell and Nellie Schmidt. Bruce was retired from the Federal Paper Board as a Pulp Mill Foreman. Survivors include his wife, Betty Watts of the home; three sons, Pastor Eddie Watts and wife Brenda, Terry Watts, Kim Watts and wife Jaye all of Rieglewood, NC; step-children, Gary Sanders and wife Teri, Denise Turner and husband Brian; a brother, Alva Watts and wife Alberta of Wilmington, NC; many grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Friday the twenty-sixth of April 2019 in the Prosper Baptist Church, Delco, NC of which he was a longtime member. Interment will follow in the Cape Fear Baptist Church Cemetery, Niels Eddy Road Rieglewood, NC. You are invited to a visitation with the family on Friday from twelve noon until one o'clock at the church. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Lower ape Fear Hospice Care Center in Bolivia and Well Care of Supply, NC. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary