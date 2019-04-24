Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
(910) 754-6848
For more information about
Bruce Watts
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Prosper Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Prosper Baptist Church
Delco, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Watts


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce Watts Obituary
BRUCE WATTS Bruce Watts, age 86, of Southport, NC formerly of Delco, NC went home to be with the Lord on Monday the twenty second of April 2019. Born on the ninth of May 1932, Bruce was a son of the late Bradford Bruce and Annie Rogers Watts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death a wife, Mary Ruth Watts; brothers, Richard Watts, J. R. Watts, Oscar Watts and sisters, Judy Newell, Hannah Byrd, Joyce Mathis, Olive Jarrell and Nellie Schmidt. Bruce was retired from the Federal Paper Board as a Pulp Mill Foreman. Survivors include his wife, Betty Watts of the home; three sons, Pastor Eddie Watts and wife Brenda, Terry Watts, Kim Watts and wife Jaye all of Rieglewood, NC; step-children, Gary Sanders and wife Teri, Denise Turner and husband Brian; a brother, Alva Watts and wife Alberta of Wilmington, NC; many grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Friday the twenty-sixth of April 2019 in the Prosper Baptist Church, Delco, NC of which he was a longtime member. Interment will follow in the Cape Fear Baptist Church Cemetery, Niels Eddy Road Rieglewood, NC. You are invited to a visitation with the family on Friday from twelve noon until one o'clock at the church. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Lower ape Fear Hospice Care Center in Bolivia and Well Care of Supply, NC. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now