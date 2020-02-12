|
BRUCE WAYNE BOLICK Bruce Wayne Bolick, 73, of Conover, NC passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the chapel at Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the Bolick family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com The Bolick family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 12, 2020