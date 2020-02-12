Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC 28613
(828) 465-2025
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Concordia Lutheran Church
Conover, NC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Concordia Lutheran Church
Conover, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Bolick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Wayne Bolick


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Wayne Bolick Obituary
BRUCE WAYNE BOLICK Bruce Wayne Bolick, 73, of Conover, NC passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the chapel at Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the Bolick family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com The Bolick family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -